ST. LOUIS – Mid America Logistics, one of the fastest growing technology-enabled logistics companies in North America, will be collecting donations in order to provide support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey from Fri., September 1 through Mon., September 4.

The logistics company invites those in the Greater St. Louis region and the Metro East to donate non-perishable food, dry goods, and healthcare products to provide relief for the hurricane survivors. Mid America Logistics will deliver a minimum of two truckloads of these goods.

West County Mall and the Des Peres Police and Fire Departments will also be teaming up with Mid America Logistics by contributing much-needed school supplies and backpacks for students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Donations can be brought on Fri., September 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mid America’s offices at 900 South Highway Drive, Suite 202 in Fenton. From Sat., September 2 through Mon., September 4, donations can be brought to the Elephant Bar at 1085 W. County Center in Des Peres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors should look for a Mid American trailer and team members when bringing in their donations.

In addition, Mid America Logistics will be donating one cent per mile for every shipment driven during the first two weeks of September. The monetary donations will be given to The American Red Cross Harvey Relief Efforts to provide desperately needed basic supplies and medical care for survivors. Mid America Logistics will also offer free transportation for any existing client if they donate six pallets or more of donations toward the hurricane efforts.

“As a family-run company, we strive to put people first,” said Mark Kummer, president of Mid America Logistics. “We are deeply concerned for all those affected by this terrible natural disaster and are committed to helping our customers, team members, and community get through this together.”

Mid America Logistics’ trailers are slated to depart St. Louis Tues., September 5 and arrive at the affected areas appointed by The American Red Cross on Thurs., September 7.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and efforts and also want to thank the brave men and women who have worked onsite to rescue people from the floodwaters and to provide aid to those in need,” Kummer continued. “Mid America Logistics is also extremely proud of our drivers, employees, vendors, and clients for bringing relief supplies to those affected in the Houston area.”

About Mid America Logistics

Mid America Logistics is a full-service logistics company and is one of the fastest growing technology-enabled logistics companies in North America. The company provides full truckload, less-than-truckload, and transportation technology services to Fortune 500 clients in the retail, CPG, industrial, and agricultural industries. Based in St. Louis, Mid America Logistics is dedicated to being the easiest company to work with in the industry and plans to open new operations centers nationwide.

For more information, please call (314) 578-2351 v or visit www.midamlogistics.com .

