ALTON - Mid America Audiology is hosting an important Lunch & Learn at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at 4204 Main Street Brewing located by Alton Square Mall at 180 E. Center Dr. Alton.

May is Better Hearing Month and Mid America Audiology Group, in partnership with Phonak, is presenting the special program to raise awareness about hearing loss and tinnitus. Phonak has been a global provider of cutting-edge hearing solutions for over 70 years.

The focus of the luncheon will be causes and solutions to hearing loss, discussion about patient findings and an array of information about tinnitus.

Key presenters on Tuesday will be experts in the field of hearing loss and tinnitus - Dr. Kelley Gessert and Dr. Joseph Hopper IV, Au.D., Doctor of Audiology. Hopper has been with Mid America Audiology Group for 20 years. Both Gessert and Hopper are widely recognized in the audiology field with about 50 combined years of experience in the area.

Tinnitus can be disabling to some people and is widespread. Tinnitus is the hearing of sound when no external sound is present. While often described as a ringing, it may also sound like a clicking, hissing or roaring. The sound may be soft or loud, low or high pitched and appear to be coming from one ear or both.

“The lunch and learn will be in a completely neutral environment, out of the office, this helps people who are sometimes hesitant to learn additional information. The setting is at a lovely restaurant and the focus will be offering some sort of solution to patients and show different case studies. There are all kinds of different pathways for a patient to receive help.” Said Joe Hopper, Au.D..

He went on to say “Hearing loss and tinnitus are separate entities, but they can go hand in hand. The attendees are in charge of the questions during our lunch and learn so we can get questions on balance and dizziness at our seminars. Please keep in mind we do also offer seminars on balance and dizziness as well.”

Owner and director of the practice, Gregory Maag is very excited to see advancements in new technology available for patients. Some information about the new technology will be included in the seminar and those attending will be able to ask questions. Dr. Greg Maag has made it a point to reach out in recent years to help educate people about Mid America Audiology Group and latest research and technology to help people with their hearing needs and concerns. The practice is extremely successful in reaching patients by offering multiple locations throughout the Metro East area.

Audiologists complete a master’s or doctorate-level degree in audiology and a year of a supervised clinical fellowship program prior to obtaining both state licensure and national board certification. Audiologists must also pass a national standardized examination of core capabilities in diagnosis and management of hearing loss and other related disorders in order to become eligible for state licensure. Audiologists are extensively trained to evaluate and treat disorders of hearing and balance.

Mid America Audiology has had a quest to educate the public on hearing loss and tinnitus as well as the importance of having your hearing evaluated by an audiologist, not just a hearing instrument specialist. Dr. Gregory Maag is owner and Director of Audiology of Mid America Audiology Group.

According to National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, there are over 36 million Americans that have a mild to severe degree of hearing loss. The National Institute stated that 10 million Americans have suffered irreversible noise-induced hearing loss, and 30 million more are exposed to dangerous noise each day.

“From a simple, routine ear cleaning to disorders of hearing and balance, we see patients for a variety of reasons,” said Joe Hopper, Au.D., Doctor of Audiology.

“We see a variety of patients that range from age 2 to 102, with the majority being over 50 years of age,” said Dr. Maag. “Every patient’s situation is unique, and our goal is to cater to their needs by finding a solution to improve their quality of life through improved hearing.”

Lisa Maag recommended people call over the weekend or Monday if they plan to attend so a seat can be planned and proper amounts of food will be ordered.

Mid America Audiology Group has vast experience matching patients with the best hearing aid options based on the results of their individual hearing tests. Mid America Audiology accepts most insurance plans. Mid America Audiology has six locations in the Metro East area, visit the website or call the number below.

Website: http://www.MidAmericaAudiologyGroup.com Business Phone: 888-531-6036 Email address is: MidAmerica7900@att.net

