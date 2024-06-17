EDWARDSVILLE - After living under someone else’s name for 20 years, a man who fled to Michigan to avoid prosecution for a 1994 Madison County attempted murder case has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Robert D. Mason III, 53, of Kalamazoo, Mich., was charged with one count of identity theft, a Class 1 felony. On Nov. 26, 2021, Mason allegedly fraudulently obtained over $10,000 worth of credit and other property under someone else’s name - Dorynell Thompson.

After living, working, marrying, and even serving federal prison time under Thompson’s name for decades, Mason was finally caught after he tried applying for credit using Thompson’s stolen identity.

A Detention Order granting the state’s petition to deny Mason’s pretrial release describes the latest case against him as follows:

“Since his flight from Madison County in May of 1994 the Defendant has been engaged in an ongoing scheme to avoid prosecution in [case number] 94CF808 for attempted murder,” the detention order states.

“Defendant was so committed to this scheme that he served extensive federal prison time, married, and worked using the assumed identity of the victim Dorynell Thompson. Defendant was only discovered when the victim complained to local authorities of identity fraud because the Defendant was applying for credit in his name.”

Mason reportedly admitted to the crime when confronted by law enforcement officials. A petition to deny his pretrial release was filed and later granted via the Detention Order.

Madison County court records indicate Mason was ordered to be detained until his next court appearance. An indictment against Mason was returned by a Madison County grand jury on June 13, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

