Miche Bag of St Louis Metro LLC is donating $5.00 for every Miche Bag Hope Shell purchased during May and June 2010 to benefit the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

These designer handbags with the interchangeable covers include quotes from cancer survivors and the signature pink ribbon. How can you buy Miche Bag Hope shells?

Have a party for your team with a local Miche Bag Representative or visit a St Louis Metro retail outlet.

More information is available at http://peopleinbusiness.ning.com/profile/JoyceCannon or call Joyce at 618-567-5305.

