Miche Bag of St Louis Metro $700 Sunny Relief Donation for Joplin Miche Bag of St Louis Metro presented a $700 check to Don Barkley, a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Services. Team members held raffles to benefit the Joplin Relief Efforts and donated the Sunny Shell and Miche Mini Base to the lucky winner. From left to right is Jessica Smith

(with the Sunny shell), Joyce Cannon, Michael Cannon, Renee LaBruyere, and Sandra Peebles who are just some of the members who were involved with this particular effort. Way to go team!

http://www.kcredcross.org/pdf/1MonthReportMO.pdf