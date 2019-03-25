Michael Wendle of Jerseyville FFA Announced as Illinois State Winner
March 25, 2019 10:48 AM
JERSEY - Michael Wendle of the Jerseyville FFA Chapter was announced as the Illinois State FFA Winner In Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement SAE for his record book where he works for Wendle Farms and Jerseyville MTS as a technician.
Wendle is the top person in the State of Illinois in his category.