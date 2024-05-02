ALTON - Congratulations toMichael Watson of the Alton Memorial Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy, who was honored May 2 as the hospital’s May Employee of the Month. Michael is a clinical pharmacist who has worked at AMH for the last 15 years. He began his career here as a pharmacy student and then stayed on as a staff clinical pharmacist after graduating from pharmacy school.

The nomination for Michael from his manager,Megan Flowers, says that he "exemplifies the CREST values in his daily work. Michael is often recognized by nursing staff as someone who provides excellent customer service. He is often recognized by his pharmacy colleagues as someone respectful and compassionate towards his co-workers and provides great education and recommendations to providers on antimicrobial stewardship (ASP).

"Michael has been in charge of precepting pharmacy students for the last several years. He creates a valuable and meaningful rotation for pharmacy students during their time at Alton.

"Recently, Michael has started to contribute heavily to antimicrobial stewardship efforts here at AMH. Last year Michael applied to a program to become a Society of Infectious Disease pharmacist ASP certificate holder. This was a yearlong program that required a lot of self-study and dedication to complete online modules. To wrap up the program, proof of a quality initiative implemented at Alton Memorial Hospital was required.

"Michael has played an intricate role in the implementation of many ASP initiatives at AMH over the last few years. Michael received notification in early 2024 that he had passed the program and had been awarded this certification. We couldn't be prouder! Michael is doing a great job at sharing his knowledge of ASP across the hospital. He started creating and distributing quarterly ASP newsletters to all AMH staff on how we all can be "Antibiotics Aware." Overall, Michael is one of the main drivers that allows Alton Memorial Hospital to continue to meet and maintain ASP goals, remain compliant with regulatory bodies regarding ASP and decrease overall inappropriate antibiotic use."

