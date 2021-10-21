Michael McClain
Name: Michael McClain
Hometown: Jerseyville, IL
Years of Service: 1967-1968
Date of Death: 1968-09-30
Killed in Action?: yes
Military Branch: Army
Rank: Specialist 4
War(s) During Service: Vietnam
Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart, Rifle, Conduct, Heroic achievement, and National defense
Message: Specialist McClain unselfishly joined the Army to help fight during the Vietnam war. Specialist McClain was the son of Melvin and Mildred McClain of Jerseyville. He was a friend to all who knew him. On September 30th, 1968 Specialist McClain gave the ultimate sacrifice to his country and was killed in action. He left behind a fiancé Toni Annette Kruse of Alton. He was laid to rest in Jerseyville.
Submitted by: Sara Lawrence
