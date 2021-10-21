Name: Michael McClain

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hometown: Jerseyville, IL

Years of Service: 1967-1968

Date of Death: 1968-09-30

Killed in Action?: yes

Military Branch: Army

Rank: Specialist 4

War(s) During Service: Vietnam

Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart, Rifle, Conduct, Heroic achievement, and National defense

Message: Specialist McClain unselfishly joined the Army to help fight during the Vietnam war. Specialist McClain was the son of Melvin and Mildred McClain of Jerseyville. He was a friend to all who knew him. On September 30th, 1968 Specialist McClain gave the ultimate sacrifice to his country and was killed in action. He left behind a fiancé Toni Annette Kruse of Alton. He was laid to rest in Jerseyville.

Submitted by: Sara Lawrence

More like this:

Jun 12, 2024 - Bethalto's Associate Superintendent Reflects on Decision to Leave, What Will Come Next for District

Jun 6, 2024 - Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces 2024 Scholarship Recipients

3 days ago - Food Trucks, Live Music and Resources at Free Rockin' For Recovery Festival

Aug 8, 2024 - Schildroth Selected For His Tireless Commitment To Pipeline Safety

Jul 22, 2024 - Bethalto School District Introduces New Director of Teaching and Learning

 