Name: Michael McClain Hometown: Jerseyville, IL Years of Service: 1967-1968 Date of Death: 1968-09-30 Killed in Action?: yes Military Branch: Army Rank: Specialist 4 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart, Rifle, Conduct, Heroic achievement, and National defense Message: Specialist McClain unselfishly joined the Army to help fight during the Vietnam war. Specialist McClain was the son of Melvin and Mildred McClain of Jerseyville. He was a friend to all who knew him. On September 30th, 1968 Specialist McClain gave the ultimate sacrifice to his country and was killed in action. He left behind a fiancé Toni Annette Kruse of Alton. He was laid to rest in Jerseyville. Submitted by: Sara Lawrence