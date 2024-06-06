MICHAEL — A Michael man is facing charges following a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning, June 1, 2024, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at 1 a.m. on June 1, 2024, on North Michael Road. Deputies responded promptly and initiated an investigation at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Alan A. Fields, 42, of Michael, was taken into custody. Fields faces charges of unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

The arrest was made without incident, and Fields was subsequently transported to the Jersey County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

