ALTON - Michael Haynes, the Alton Park and Recreation Director, has officially resigned from his position. Haynes confirmed his decision on Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2024, stating that he has accepted a new role as Director of Operations and Special Projects at Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis.

Haynes' resignation will be formalized at the upcoming City Council Meeting on August 14, 2024.

"This is simply a career move for me and my family," Haynes said. He noted that his decision to resign had been finalized days before the recent sinkhole situation that led to the closure of Gordon Moore Park and had nothing to do with that situation.

Haynes has been a key figure in Alton's park and recreation initiatives, and his departure marks a significant transition for the community.

This is a letter by Michael Haynes about his career change:

Dear fellow Alton residents and our surrounding communities:

I am announcing my resignation as Director of Parks and Recreation effective August 14, 2024. I have accepted a new opportunity as Director of Operations and Special Projects at Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis. I will be forever grateful for the last 10+ years and what the City of Alton has done for me on a professional and personal level.

It has always been my priority to bring innovative, inclusive, and enriching recreational opportunities to the public. I’ve been very fortunate during my tenure to have the support to advocate for and implement impactful recreational outlets. From an inclusive playground, splash pad, and modernized athletic facilities to youth flag football, pickleball, and other countless programs and special events, it has been a privilege to help make significant enhancements over the past decade.

My resignation is based solely in my desire for personal growth – as I was exploring opportunities to advance my career months prior to the recent events – and is not due to circumstances surrounding the sinkhole or dissatisfaction in my current position. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and career, but I can’t help but look forward to the next chapter for the City of Alton as well.

While the past month has presented unprecedented challenges and even spotlighted our city globally, I strongly believe that with great challenges, such as the sinkhole, can come great potential for future growth. I have been proud to help navigate the sinkhole crisis at Gordon Moore Park.

We have prioritized safety for our community and advocated for continued recreation and quality of life – and I have great confidence in our administration and my fellow department heads to continue the momentum. I want to thank the businesses and individuals who eagerly reached out to support continuation of our sports, park events and River Dragons games just to name a few.

As has been the case time and time again in Alton, the community’s resilience is already shining through. The administration and parks and recreation team are fully capable of navigating the future of the park to benefit the community to the fullest. As an invested citizen with a family in Alton, I can’t wait to see what the future brings. I greatly appreciate past and present administration for giving me this opportunity and for their partnership and support throughout.

I am filled with optimism for the future of our parks, and I look forward to enjoying the city’s parks alongside fellow community members.

Sincerely, Michael Haynes

