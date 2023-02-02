ALTON - Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr. Of Alton has a long history of community service in the Alton area. He has taken that service to another level at this point as he is the newly elected president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP. He is succeeding Andy Hightower, who choose not to run for re-election.

Michael Sr. has been married to his wife, Priscilla, for 45 years. They have two children Michael Jr. and Erica.

Michael Sr. was previously 1st Vice President of the Alton Branch of the NAACP. Michael is a Navy veteran. He also has retired from Olin Corporation after 39 years. He became a Precinct Committeeman in 1984, He twice held the Presidency of The Alton, Illinois, Chapter of The 100 Black Men of America, Board Member of The American Cancer Society, Chairman of the Deacon Board of Union Baptist Church (The Oldest Baptist Church in Illinois), he was elected to the Madison County Board in 1998 and still serving. He is currently President of The Illinois Association of County Board Members, and Commissioners.

Michael is a Board Member of Catholic Children's Home, a member and past President of The Illinois Association of Local Boards of Health and their Official Liaison Person, a member of The National Association of Local Boards of Health, and a former member of the National Executive Board.

Holliday said he will be working for an inclusive culture of a Health Equitable Social System. He will support environmental and climate justice. He also added that he will fight against racial injustice, and seek fair and just representation for everyone.

One key point he made is that he wants to ensure black voters are engaged to vote in every election.

"I invite all members of the community that want to take part in the new vision of inclusive voices being heard and acted upon to join the Alton, Illinois, Branch of The NAACP," he said.

The public can reach Michael at michaelhollidaysr0@gmail.com.

He can be reached at (618) 444-5407.

