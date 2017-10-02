ALTON – Country artist Michael Dale and the Desert Wine Band along with The Harman’s will be performing Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for Senior Services Plus (SSP)’s 8th Annual Feed the Need benefit concert for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is a program that allows low income and at-risk senior citizens to receive 33 percent of their daily nutrition and remain living in their own homes. SSP caters to 22 townships throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties for over the past nine years. Meals on Wheels has provided citizens with 1.1 million meals, feeding over 7,000 homebound seniors.

“It is such a crucial time in the lives of the Meals on Wheels recipients where they have to depend on others for their daily meals along with other daily tasks” Associate Executive Director, Theresa Collins said. “The annual Feed the Need concert is a way for the community to give back to the seniors who have given so much to the community already while enjoying a great country concert.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Collins can tell many stories where individuals would beg her for more food on deliveries because that one delivery was their only source of food for the week. The Meals on Wheels program is not only beneficial for nutritional reasons but also for socialization and safety concerns. Often, the delivery is the recipient’s only interaction with another person and because of this it is not rare for Meals on Wheels driver to find an injured citizen who has not received the help they need.

“It’s my survival food,” is what William Bono of Alton says when describing the meals delivered to him by Meals on Wheels.

Admission for the concert is free. This concert is going to feature great music, good food, and a night of fun you do not want to miss.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. SSP offers a wide variety of affordable services to all ages from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and homecare. To find out more about the organization or this event, please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

More like this:

Related Video: