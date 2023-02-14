Couples names: Michael & Haley Ferguson

City: Wood River

Date met or started dating: January 1, 2015

Date married: September 17, 2016

What makes your relationship special? No matter what we go through we’re always there for each other. We have our ups and downs but we’re always working on striving for the best in each other.

Share a memory you have made together: Seeing the Grand Canyon in person.