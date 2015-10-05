Name: Mia-Lynn Agatha-Marie Phelps

Parents: Justin Phelps

Weight: 6 lbs 6 oz

Length: 33 cm

Birthdate: 8/3/15

Time: 1:47 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Romeo Phelps (8), Bagriel Phelps (1)

Grandparents: William Butler of St. Louis, Aaron Bradshaw of Alton and Jane Bradshaw

