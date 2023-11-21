O'FALLON - Sophomore guard Mia Semith's talents have been showcased in the past two Edwardsville girls' basketball games.

Semith scored 15 points for the Tigers against Breese Central in the O'Fallon Southern Illinois Girls Shootout Series on Nov. 18 at the OTHS Panther Dome. On Monday night in Edwardsville's home opener, she tossed in 17 points.

The Tigers have a young team for this season, and the team will improve and get better as the season goes along. Semith is very optimistic about what lies ahead for Edwardsville.

"Yeah, we're a young team," Semith said. "We're going to learn, we're getting better each game. From the Pleasant Plains game to this one, we've already made some improvements. We're gonna be OK, we're young," she said with a smile.

Semith is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The Tigers opened a four-game home stand on Nov. 20 against Springfield, and also have games set against Breese Mater Dei Catholic, Reitz Memorial Academy of Evansville, Ind., and Highland during the homestand.

Semith does have some goals and ambitions for the Tigers as the season is now underway.

"I want to win as many as we can," Semith said, "and I want to get better as we do it."

Semith also know what her role on the team will be and has embraced it fully.

"I feel like more this year, I know my role better," Semith said. "I know that I'm going to score a lot more, I'm going to get rebounds and I'm going to play defense and help my teammates out."

Again, congrats to Semith on her recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

More like this: