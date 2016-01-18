Mia Nicole McDaniel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Mia Nicole McDaniel Parents: Ashley Ault and Christopher McDaniel Weight: 6 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 19 in. Article continues after sponsor message Date of Birth: 1/6/16 Time of Birth: 2:51 Hospital: St Anthony's Grandparents: Malissa Ault of Alto and Stephanie McDaniel of Kileen, Texas Great Grandparents: Robert and Patricia Ault of Quart Hill California Kharyn Floyd of Tennessee Colony, Texas. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip