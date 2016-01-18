Name: Mia Nicole McDaniel

Parents: Ashley Ault and Christopher McDaniel

Weight: 6 lbs. 4 oz.

Length: 19 in.

Date of Birth: 1/6/16

Time of Birth: 2:51

Hospital: St Anthony's

Grandparents: Malissa Ault of Alto and Stephanie McDaniel of Kileen, Texas

Great Grandparents: Robert and Patricia Ault of Quart Hill California Kharyn Floyd of Tennessee Colony, Texas.

