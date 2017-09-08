Name: Mia Ariel Diana Kruse

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Bethalto

Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:46 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: August 29, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Brooklyn (9); Karmen (5); Marley (3); Marshall (1)

Grandparents: Bill Sanders, Bethalto; Tracey Heinsohn, Wood River;

Kara Kruse, Missouri

Great Grandparents: Gary & Pat Kruse, Wood River;

Shirlyn McMaster, Wood River

More like this:

2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Aug 22, 2023 - "Full Steam Ahead" For Wood River Cannabis Dispensary Following City Council Vote

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Aug 10, 2023 - Wood River Mayor Congratulates Local Businesses, Announces Event And Road Repairs

Sep 23, 2023 - Beloved Area Songwriter/Musician Tommy Karlas Comes Home Again With New Release

 