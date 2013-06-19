Over 10% of Metro East residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes allows individuals with diabetes and their families to be a part of a community, to provide support for those living with diabetes, and to remember those lost to this devastating disease. Register now at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast then Walk with us on October 5 at SIU Edwardsville.

