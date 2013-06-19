Over 10% of Metro East residents have been diagnosed with diabetes.  Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes allows individuals with diabetes and their families to be a part of a community, to provide support for those living with diabetes, and to remember those lost to this devastating disease. Register now at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast  then Walk with us on October 5 at SIU Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Anderson Clinician Achieves Board Certification In Advanced Diabetes Management

Aug 7, 2023 - Belt-Backed Law To Cap The Price Of Insulin

Sep 20, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Introduces Wound Care Center Of Excellence To Riverbend Region

Aug 21, 2023 - HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Nurses: Breast Milk Provides Unique Benefits To Infants

Aug 6, 2023 - Community, Life Skills for Students Important Part Of L&C College for Life Program

 