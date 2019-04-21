EDWARDSVILLE – Although Metro-East Lutheran didn’t score a team point in Saturday’s Winston Brown Invitational track meet Saturday afternoon at Edwardsville High School’s Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Knights had some very good individual performances during the meet.

In addition, both Triad and Collinsville both finished fifth and sixth respectively in the team standings, with Triad’s Knights scoring 69.5 points, one better than the Kahoks, who had 68.5.

Metro-East was led by Nathan Butler, as the freshman tied for 16th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.48 seconds, and sophomore Jack Bircher, who was 15th in the 200 meters, coming in at 23.07 seconds.

Triad’s distance contingent was led by Jarod Willis, who won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:09.27, while in the sprints, Johnnie Caswell was ninth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.19 seconds and 11th in the 200 meters at 22.67 seconds.

In the varsity relays, the 4x100-meter team of Luke Foreman, Caswell, Malik Curtis, and Josh Edison was third at 44.03 seconds, while in the freshman-sophomore relays, the 4x400-meter team of Caleb Bagwell, Ethan Dudley, Ryan Peach and Carson Dempsey won the event with a time of 8:54.27, the 4x100-meter team of Andrew Wildhaber, Hunter Jones, Jackson Buck, and Kevin Pottorf placed sixth at 47.94 seconds, and the 4x400-meter team of Dudley, Peach, Wildhaber and Perry ended up fourth with a time of 3:49.81.

In the field events, Will Hancock tied for seventh in the high jump, going 5’ 9”, Jadon Elliott won the pole vault, leaping 13’ 6”, while Caleb Rutz and Buck were fourth and fifth, jumping 12 feet even and 11’ 6” respectively, and Josh Edison was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 2”.

Collinsville sprinter Jermarrion Stewart was the top Kahok performer, taking second in the 100 meters at 10.82 seconds, and third, in the 200 meters, coming in at 21.87 seconds. The 4x800-meter relay team of Elvis Campos-Pacheco, Diego Hernandez, Matt Wilde, and Garrett Lee were fifth with a time of 9:18.01, and the 4x100-meter team of True Barbour, Jayden Nabors, Kyler Williams and Stewart were fifth at 44.23 seconds.

In the freshman-sophomore relays, the 4x100-meter team of Jordan Conrad, Liam Driscoll, Juwan Ford, and Nabors won the event with a time of 45.60 seconds, and the 4x400-meter team of Stephen Green, Nabors, Theo Paxton and Ford also won with a time of 3:37.79.

In the field events, Kyle Crone tied for fourth in the high jump, coming in at 5’ 11”, and finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 42’ 7.5”, Jacob Dyer was sixth in the pole vault at 11’ 6”, and Chris Garcia-Cloud was fourth in the discus throw, tossing 132’ 7”.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

