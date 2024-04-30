EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has raised more than $1 million as part of its recent capital campaign focused on creating an endowment fund to provide additional scholarship support to families.

MELHS launched its “Future and a Hope” capital campaign in June with a $1 million goal. The school received a grant from the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis that provided a significant boost to the effort. The foundation, which has provided financial support to MELHS in the past, pledged to match every $1 raised by the school during the campaign with a $3 gift from the foundation.

In partnership with the Lutheran Foundation, MELHS raised a total of $1.06 million for the new scholarship endowment fund. The school received 120 total gifts during the campaign, including gifts from 14 organizations and local churches.

“We are thankful to all the individuals and organizations that supported our campaign, which in turn will allow us to support even more families who want a high-quality, Christian education for their students,” said Dr. Jay Krause, principal of MELHS. “We are particularly grateful to the Lutheran Foundation for their amazing commitment to our school.”

The Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis is the grant-making ministry supported by 74 Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations in the St. Louis metro area. The foundation’s vision is to see the church brought into the lives of hurting people and people included in the healing life of the church.

MELHS currently provides tuition assistance of some sort to about 70 percent of families whose children attend the school. MELHS already awards more than $160,000 in financial aid each year, and the new scholarship endowment will allow the school to further increase that amount.

The high school has been in growth mode in recent years, with enrollment increasing 23 percent in the past five years. Total enrollment now tops 220.

“Looking toward the future, we are excited to see what the 2024-2025 school year brings,” Krause said. “With this endowment fund now in place, we can continue to grow and come alongside even more families with support.”

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

