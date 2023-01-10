Metro-East Lutheran High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Andrew Adams, Troy 9 Katie Albrecht, Worden 9 Alyssa Bivens, Troy 9 Peter Curtis, Worden 9 Wyatt Goeckner, Worden 9 Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville 9 Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield 9 Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto 9 Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon 9 Tim Schilbe, Carlyle 9 Lilly Skelton, Bethalto 9 Brice Stewart, O'Fallon 9 Max Weber, Moro Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Thea Ball, Worden 9 Natalia Billings, Collinsville 9 Kylie Brunton, Troy 9 Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill 9 Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville 9 Ava Fedder, Edwardsville 9 Ava Italiano, Maryville 9 Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach 9 Julianne Kuehnel, Caseyville 9 Drake Luebbert, Collinsville 9 Jack Shank, Edwardsville 9 Avery Simaytis, Collinsville 9 Gage Trendley, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Angela Baker, Granite City 9 Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville 9 Leah Cook, Staunton 9 Ava Deist, Kane 9 Ian Skelton, Bethalto Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville 10 Rachel Brown, Edwardsville 10 Joey Feldhaus, Collinsville 10 Yoonseo Jo, Troy 10 Kate Jose, Worden 10 Jacob Kober, Collinsville 10 Sami Loethen, Edwardsville 10 Andrew Maske, Greenville 10 Erik Neath, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Jill Althardt, Swansea 10 Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon 10 Christian Greer, Moro 10 Mirjam Krueger, Worden 10 Christian Kuethe, Moro 10 Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon 10 Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville 10 Isabelle McLeod, Troy 10 Charlotte Ohm, Lebanon 10 Tim Rainey, Collinsville 10 Claudio Schubert, Lebanon 10 Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville 10 Faith Sigstad, Belleville 10 Anna Spelbring, Belleville 10 Ryan Suhre, Highland 10 Anna Von Pape, Glen Carbon 10 Alexis Weber, Alton 10 Taylor Weber, Alton 10 Katie Wright, Troy Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Thijson Heard, Edwardsville 10 Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon 10 Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 10 J. J. Lostutter, St. Jacob 10 Christian Severs, Collinsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Mireia Barcelo Machado, Glen Carbon 11 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 11 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 11 Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon 11 Mary Curtis, Worden 11 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 11 Faith Hall, Edwardsville 11 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 11 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill 11 Haleigh Knipping, Worden 11 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville 11 Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon 11 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 11 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 11 Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville 11 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville 11 Drew Suhre, Highland Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Sarah Henke, Moro 11 Claire Sherfy, Bunker Hill 11 Nathan Staake, Maryville 11 Gavin White, Caseyville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Lexi Bozarth, Worden 12 Josh Chamberlain, Maryville 12 Seth Echevarria, Edwardsville 12 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 12 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Silas Curtis, Worden 12 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 12 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 12 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills 12 Emma Leitner, Glen Carbon 12 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 12 Brock Luebbert, Collinsville 12 Ava Mellor, Wood River 12 Ryker Miller, Alhambra 12 Aaron Muffler, Edwardsville 12 Truett Oberhauser, East St. Louis 12 Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon 12 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Joey Crivello, Collinsville 12 Torria Dent, Collinsville 12 Samantha Disher, Wood River 12 Marlaina Graney, Collinsville 12 Ryton Miller, Alhambra 12 Cody Steele, Brighton 12 Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip