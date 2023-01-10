EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Andrew Adams, Troy
9Katie Albrecht, Worden
9Alyssa Bivens, Troy
9Peter Curtis, Worden
9Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
9Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
9Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
9Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
9Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
9Tim Schilbe, Carlyle
9Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
9Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
9Max Weber, Moro
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Thea Ball, Worden
9Natalia Billings, Collinsville
9Kylie Brunton, Troy
9Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
9Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
9Ava Fedder, Edwardsville
9Ava Italiano, Maryville
9Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
9Julianne Kuehnel, Caseyville
9Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
9Jack Shank, Edwardsville
9Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
9Gage Trendley, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Angela Baker, Granite City
9Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
9Leah Cook, Staunton
9Ava Deist, Kane
9Ian Skelton, Bethalto
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
10Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
10Joey Feldhaus, Collinsville
10Yoonseo Jo, Troy
10Kate Jose, Worden
10Jacob Kober, Collinsville
10Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
10Andrew Maske, Greenville
10Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Jill Althardt, Swansea
10Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
10Christian Greer, Moro
10Mirjam Krueger, Worden
10Christian Kuethe, Moro
10Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
10Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
10Isabelle McLeod, Troy
10Charlotte Ohm, Lebanon
10Tim Rainey, Collinsville
10Claudio Schubert, Lebanon
10Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
10Faith Sigstad, Belleville
10Anna Spelbring, Belleville
10Ryan Suhre, Highland
10Anna Von Pape, Glen Carbon
10Alexis Weber, Alton
10Taylor Weber, Alton
10Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
10Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
10Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
10J. J. Lostutter, St. Jacob
10Christian Severs, Collinsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Mireia Barcelo Machado, Glen Carbon
11Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
11Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
11Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
11Mary Curtis, Worden
11Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
11Faith Hall, Edwardsville
11Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
11Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
11Haleigh Knipping, Worden
11Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
11Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon
11Clara Rainey, Collinsville
11Cole Renken, Edwardsville
11Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
11Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
11Drew Suhre, Highland
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Sarah Henke, Moro
11Claire Sherfy, Bunker Hill
11Nathan Staake, Maryville
11Gavin White, Caseyville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Lexi Bozarth, Worden
12Josh Chamberlain, Maryville
12Seth Echevarria, Edwardsville
12Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
12Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Silas Curtis, Worden
12Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
12Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
12Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
12Emma Leitner, Glen Carbon
12Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
12Brock Luebbert, Collinsville
12Ava Mellor, Wood River
12Ryker Miller, Alhambra
12Aaron Muffler, Edwardsville
12Truett Oberhauser, East St. Louis
12Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
12Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Joey Crivello, Collinsville
12Torria Dent, Collinsville
12Samantha Disher, Wood River
12Marlaina Graney, Collinsville
12Ryton Miller, Alhambra
12Cody Steele, Brighton
12Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

