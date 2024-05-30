Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has released its second semester Honor Roll lists. Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Freshmen

Livia Crouch, Staunton Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville Aubrey Goeckner, Worden Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights David Loethen, Edwardsville Grant Moss, Edwardsville Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville Connor Skelton, Collinsville Lily Spelbring, Belleville Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Freshmen

Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville Colin Althardt, Swansea George Bellone, Edwardsville Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon Joshua Croom, Collinsville Brad DeWitt, Troy Liam Graney, Collinsville CJ Hayes, Collinsville Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon Emily Kuethe, Moro Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville Alex Ruth, Collinsville Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Freshmen

Anna Adams, Troy Tyler Calvert, Collinsville Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis Emily Kober, Collinsville Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville Reygan Rider, East Alton Jacob Staake, Maryville Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Sophomores

Katie Albrecht, Worden Thea Ball, Worden Alyssa Bivens, Troy Peter Curtis, Worden Wyatt Goeckner, Worden Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville Claire Koch, Edwardsville Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon Lilly Skelton, Bethalto Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Sophomores

Andrew Adams, Troy Kylie Brunton, Troy Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights Ava Italiano, Maryville Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield Drake Luebbert, Collinsville Andre Menossi, Edwardsville Cody Morgan, Scott AFB Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville Jack Shank, Edwardsville Avery Simaytis, Collinsville Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Sophomores

Natalia Billings, Collinsville Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill Ian Skelton, Bethalto Gage Trendley, Maryville Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Juniors

Logan Abbott, Edwardsville Rachel Brown, Edwardsville Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon Yoonseo Jo, Troy Sami Loethen, Edwardsville Isabelle McLeod, Troy Erik Neath, Edwardsville Claire Terracina, Edwardsville Alexis Weber, Alton Taylor Weber, Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Juniors

Jill Althardt, Swansea Christian Greer, Moro Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon Jacob Kober, Collinsville Christian Kuethe, Moro Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon Anna Maero, Edwardsville Abby Packer, Edwardsville Tim Rainey, Collinsville Sofia Schwatrzkopf, Edwardsville Anna Spelbring, Belleville Katie Wright, Troy Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Juniors

Dalton Beers, Edwardsville Owen Halusan, Worden Thijson Heard, Edwardsville Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon Andrew Maske, Greenville Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville Victoria Volke, Edwardsville Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Seniors

Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon Mary Curtis, Worden Charles Fedder, Edwardsville Faith Hall, Edwardsville Avah Jones, Bunker Hill Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon Clara Rainey, Collinsville Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon Kielee Schreiber, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Seniors

Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon Sarah Henke, Moro Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill Haleigh Knipping, Worden Morgan Koch, Edwardsville Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel Nathan Staake, Maryville Drew Suhre, Edwardsville Gavin White, Caseyville Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Seniors

Ella Brennan, Collinsville Daniel Carson, East St. Louis Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach Josh Fields, Maryville Emily Hughes, Edwardsville Erin Massa, Maryville Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon Steven Norberg, Caseyville Cole Renken, Edwardsville