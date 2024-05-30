EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has released its second semester Honor Roll lists.

Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Freshmen

Livia Crouch, Staunton

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights

David Loethen, Edwardsville

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

Connor Skelton, Collinsville

Lily Spelbring, Belleville

Alexa Stock, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Freshmen

Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

Colin Althardt, Swansea

George Bellone, Edwardsville

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

Joshua Croom, Collinsville

Brad DeWitt, Troy

Liam Graney, Collinsville

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Emily Kuethe, Moro

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Freshmen

Anna Adams, Troy

Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

Emily Kober, Collinsville

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

Reygan Rider, East Alton

Jacob Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Sophomores

Katie Albrecht, Worden

Thea Ball, Worden

Alyssa Bivens, Troy

Peter Curtis, Worden

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Claire Koch, Edwardsville

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon

Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Sophomores

Andrew Adams, Troy

Kylie Brunton, Troy

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights

Ava Italiano, Maryville

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

Cody Morgan, Scott AFB

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Sophomores

Natalia Billings, Collinsville

Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville

Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill

Ian Skelton, Bethalto

Gage Trendley, Maryville

Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Juniors

Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

Isabelle McLeod, Troy

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Juniors

Jill Althardt, Swansea

Christian Greer, Moro

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon

Anna Maero, Edwardsville

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

Sofia Schwatrzkopf, Edwardsville

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

Katie Wright, Troy

Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Juniors

Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Owen Halusan, Worden

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

Victoria Volke, Edwardsville

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Seniors

Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

Mary Curtis, Worden

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Faith Hall, Edwardsville

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Seniors

Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon

Sarah Henke, Moro

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Nathan Staake, Maryville

Drew Suhre, Edwardsville

Gavin White, Caseyville

Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Seniors

Ella Brennan, Collinsville

Daniel Carson, East St. Louis

Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach

Josh Fields, Maryville

Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

Erin Massa, Maryville

Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

