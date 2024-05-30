Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has released its second semester Honor Roll lists.
Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Freshmen
Livia Crouch, Staunton
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
David Loethen, Edwardsville
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Freshmen
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
Colin Althardt, Swansea
George Bellone, Edwardsville
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
Brad DeWitt, Troy
Liam Graney, Collinsville
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Emily Kuethe, Moro
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Freshmen
Anna Adams, Troy
Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
Emily Kober, Collinsville
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
Reygan Rider, East Alton
Jacob Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Sophomores
Katie Albrecht, Worden
Thea Ball, Worden
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
Peter Curtis, Worden
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Claire Koch, Edwardsville
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Sophomores
Andrew Adams, Troy
Kylie Brunton, Troy
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights
Ava Italiano, Maryville
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
Cody Morgan, Scott AFB
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Sophomores
Natalia Billings, Collinsville
Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
Ian Skelton, Bethalto
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Juniors
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
Isabelle McLeod, Troy
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Juniors
Jill Althardt, Swansea
Christian Greer, Moro
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon
Anna Maero, Edwardsville
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
Sofia Schwatrzkopf, Edwardsville
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Juniors
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Owen Halusan, Worden
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
Victoria Volke, Edwardsville
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA 4.0) - Seniors
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
Mary Curtis, Worden
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Faith Hall, Edwardsville
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.99) - Seniors
Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
Sarah Henke, Moro
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Drew Suhre, Edwardsville
Gavin White, Caseyville
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.74) - Seniors
Ella Brennan, Collinsville
Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach
Josh Fields, Maryville
Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
Erin Massa, Maryville
Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
