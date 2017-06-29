Metro-East Lutheran High School releases honor lists for spring 2017 semester
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has released their honor lists for the second semester of the 2016-2017 academic year. The requirements for each distinction are as follows: Honor Roll with High Distinction, 4.0 GPA; Honor Roll with Distinction, 3.75-3.99 GPA; Honor Roll, 3.5-3.74 GPA.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Congratulations to those who made the list.
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
Noah Brown, Hartford
Ethan Clemmer, Maryville
Kaylee Collins, Alton
Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
Emma Eberhart, Moro
Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
Cierra Frields, Wood River
Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville
Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Katie Houba, Edwardsville
Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
Celena Jentsch, Collinsville
Katja Luckert, Alton
Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville
Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
Durante Turner, Cottage Hills
12th Grade Honor Roll
Lydia Flaherty, Alton
Lexi Frawley, Collinsville
Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville
Olivia Gregory, Troy
John Hubbard, Wood River
Paige Johnson, Wood River
Jacob Jump, Alton
Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey
Logan Miller, Troy
Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville
Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville
Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville
A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
Tamia Ross, East St. Louis
Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville
Luke Sengele', Collinsville
Danielle Timmermann, Highland
Geria Watson, Washington Park
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Eli Harding, Marine
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
Rachel Lange, Troy
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Staunton
11th Grade Honor Roll
Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
David Brider, Collinsville
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
Jackson Tujo, Maryville
Kate Weber, Moro
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
9th Grade Honor Roll
Kate Fields, Hartford
Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
More like this: