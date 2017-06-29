EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has released their honor lists for the second semester of the 2016-2017 academic year. The requirements for each distinction are as follows: Honor Roll with High Distinction, 4.0 GPA; Honor Roll with Distinction, 3.75-3.99 GPA; Honor Roll, 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Congratulations to those who made the list.

12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Katherine Lange, Edwardsville

Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon

12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville

Noah Brown, Hartford

Ethan Clemmer, Maryville

Kaylee Collins, Alton

Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

Emma Eberhart, Moro

Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

Cierra Frields, Wood River

Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville

Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Katie Houba, Edwardsville

Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

Celena Jentsch, Collinsville

Katja Luckert, Alton

Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

Laura Muther, Glen Carbon

Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville

Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville

Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville

Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon

Durante Turner, Cottage Hills

12th Grade Honor Roll

Lydia Flaherty, Alton

Lexi Frawley, Collinsville

Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville

Olivia Gregory, Troy

John Hubbard, Wood River

Paige Johnson, Wood River

Jacob Jump, Alton

Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey

Logan Miller, Troy

Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville

Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville

Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville

A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

Tamia Ross, East St. Louis

Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville

Luke Sengele', Collinsville

Danielle Timmermann, Highland

Geria Watson, Washington Park

11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

Kenzie Scott, Belleville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon

11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Eli Harding, Marine

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

Rachel Lange, Troy

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Staunton

11th Grade Honor Roll

Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

David Brider, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

10th Grade Honor Roll

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Maycen O'Leary, Maryville

Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Kate Weber, Moro

9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

9th Grade Honor Roll

Kate Fields, Hartford

Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

