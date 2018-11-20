Metro-East Lutheran High School releases honor lists for first quarter of 2018-2019 school year
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
Garrett Skelton, Maryville
9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
Grace Graves, Gillespie
Chad Gray, East St. Louis
Collin Jose, Worden
Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Autumn Wilson, Wood River
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Jase Harmon, Edwardsville
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
Verena Romanski, Caseyville
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Emma Daniel, Maryville
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
London Redstone, Granite City
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
10th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
Kate Fields, Hartford
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Ty Horrell, Maryville
Timmy Lott, Centreville
Calen McKinney, Edwardsville
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
Alyssa Seavers, Edwardsville
Jackson Tujo, Maryville
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Will Barney, Edwardsville
David Brider, Collinsville
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Olivia Halusan, Worden
Madison Kaffer, Troy
Iman Walker, East St. Louis
Kate Weber, Moro
Jason Williams, Florissant, MO
