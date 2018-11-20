Metro-East Lutheran High School releases honor lists for first quarter of 2018-2019 school year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. 9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

Garrett Skelton, Maryville 9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

Grace Graves, Gillespie

Chad Gray, East St. Louis

Collin Jose, Worden

Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Anna Thoelke, Hamel

Autumn Wilson, Wood River 10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Edwardsville

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

Verena Romanski, Caseyville 10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Emma Daniel, Maryville

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville 11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

Kate Fields, Hartford

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Ty Horrell, Maryville

Timmy Lott, Centreville

Calen McKinney, Edwardsville 12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Zach Bozarth, Worden

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

Alyssa Seavers, Edwardsville

Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon 12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Will Barney, Edwardsville

David Brider, Collinsville

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Olivia Halusan, Worden

Madison Kaffer, Troy

Iman Walker, East St. Louis

Kate Weber, Moro

Iman Walker, East St. Louis

Kate Weber, Moro

Jason Williams, Florissant, MO