Metro-East Lutheran High School Quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville 9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River 9 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon 9 Chad Gray, East St. Louis 9 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville 9 Collin Jose, Worden 9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro 9 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville 9 Anna Thoelke, Hamel 9 Payton Wren, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 10 Sophia Bold, Edwardsville 10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel 10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon 10 Jase Harmon, Edwardsville 10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Jack Bircher, Maryville 10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 10 Emma Daniel, Maryville 10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville 10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville 10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City 10 London Redstone, Granite City 10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville 10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon 10 Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon 10 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 11 Stephanie Collins, Alton Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! 11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville 11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 11 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville 11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville 11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville 11 Tyler Williams, Godfrey Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville 11 Kate Fields, Hartford 11 Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville 11 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville 12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills 12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Zach Bozarth, Worden 12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon 12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 12 Olivia Halusan, Worden 12 Madison Kaffer, Troy 12 Samantha Kasting, Worden 12 Amber Keplar, Maryville 12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 12 Andrew Masters, Troy 12 Alyssa Seavers, Edwardsville 12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Will Barney, Edwardsville 12 Anica Broekemeier, Lebanon 12 Joshua Faulders, Maryville 12 Nolan Gutjahr, Maryville 12 Nick Kearbey, Moro 12 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville 12 Mark Scheumann, Worden 12 Asia Turner, Cottage Hills 12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis 12 Kate Weber, Moro More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip