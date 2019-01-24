EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

9 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

9 Chad Gray, East St. Louis

9 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

9 Collin Jose, Worden

9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro

9 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

9 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

9 Payton Wren, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

10 Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel

10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

10 Jase Harmon, Edwardsville

10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Jack Bircher, Maryville

10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville

10 Emma Daniel, Maryville

10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville

10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City

10 London Redstone, Granite City

10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville

10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

10 Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

10 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

11 Stephanie Collins, Alton

11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville

11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

11 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville

11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville

11 Tyler Williams, Godfrey

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

11 Kate Fields, Hartford

11 Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville

11 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Zach Bozarth, Worden

12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton

12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon

12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

12 Olivia Halusan, Worden

12 Madison Kaffer, Troy

12 Samantha Kasting, Worden

12 Amber Keplar, Maryville

12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

12 Andrew Masters, Troy

12 Alyssa Seavers, Edwardsville

12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville

12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Will Barney, Edwardsville

12 Anica Broekemeier, Lebanon

12 Joshua Faulders, Maryville

12 Nolan Gutjahr, Maryville

12 Nick Kearbey, Moro

12 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville

12 Mark Scheumann, Worden

12 Asia Turner, Cottage Hills

12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis

12 Kate Weber, Moro

