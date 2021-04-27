EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School music department will host an outdoor concert at the school’s campus on Center Grove Road on Sunday, May 2.

The concert, which will begin at 3 p.m., will feature MELHS’s band, choir, strings ensemble and guitar ensemble. Musical selections will focus on the theme of “water” and will include everything from Handel’s “Water Music” to pieces from “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“Since this whole year has been so unusual, we’re doing some unusual music,” said Karen Shimkus, music teacher at MELHS.

The water theme was selected to reflect the school’s theme verse for this challenging year: Isaiah 43:2. “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The concert will be the department’s first in-person event of the school year. All other performances this year have been released virtually.

“These young musicians have worked really hard this year in very unusual circumstances, and I am glad they are getting a chance to perform live and share the music they’ve been working on with an in-person audience,” Shimkus said.

The performance will take place in the school’s parking lot. The event is open to the public, and those interested are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the music.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: