The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2014-2015 school year. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

9 Rachel Lange, Troy

9 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

9 Kenzie Scott, Belleville

9 Kim Stinson, Moro

9 Jonah Wiggenhorn, Bethalto

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Kylee Bowers, Hamel

9 Paige Crause, Bethalto

9 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

9 Brenna Hopper, Maryville

9 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

9 Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville

9 Erica Webb, New Douglas

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

9 Eli Harding, Marine

9 Eric Jones, Troy

9 Kastilla Maine, Collinsville

9 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Kaylee Collins, Alton

10 Emma Eberhart, Moro

10 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

10 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

10 Cierra Frields, Wood River

10 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

10 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

10 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

10 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Noah Brown, Hartford

10 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville

10 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

10 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

10 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville

10 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

10 Andrew Jones, Litchfield

10 Alan Kusmierczak, Maryville

10 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

10 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon

10 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

10 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville

10 Noah Coddington, Glen Carbon

10 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville

10 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville

10 Olivia Gregory, Troy

10 Katie Houba, Edwardsville

10 Katelyn Hull, Troy

10 Katja Luckert, Alton

10 Logan Miller, Troy

Article continues after sponsor message

10 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

10 Sean O'Connor, Glen Carbon

10 Danielle Timmermann, Highland

10 Geria Watson, Washington Park

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto

11 Victoria Harrison, Granite City

11 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon

11 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville

11 Annie Keirn, Collinsville

11 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville

11 Brett Masters, Troy

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Melia Adams, Edwardsville

11 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon

11 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon

11 Joel Eberhart, Moro

11 Adri Ferguson, Wood River

11 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey

11 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville

11 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon

11 Audrey Paitz, Maryville

11 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Mark Brown, Hartford

11 Joshua Gass, New Douglas

11 Jacob Harding, Marine

11 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville

11 Karly Schley, Wood River

11 Abby Yurchuk, Collinsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Emily Miller, Edwardsville

12 Lydia Walther, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Alex Carney, Collinsville

12 Cheyenne Countryman, Collinsville

12 Stephanie Faulders, Maryville

12 Amy Ginter, Caseyville

12 Jarod Hopper, Maryville

12 Nolan Johnson, St. Jacob

12 Drew Kohler, Edwardsville

12 Kurt Nemsky, Maryville

12 Matthew Papka, Fairview Heights

12 Jacob Roggow, Bethalto

12 Morgan Schneider, Collinsville

12 Hannah Wudtke, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5 3.74)

12 Gretchen Engelbrecht, Collinsville

12 Kathryn Gasser, Collinsville

12 Aly Hankins, Pontoon Beach

12 Kasey Harvey, Livingston

12 Colton Masters, Troy

12 Mark Ritter, Collinsville

12 Taylor Snyder, Bunker Hill

12 Connor Wallace, Edwardsville

12 Brooke Webb, New Douglas

More like this:

Oct 17, 2023 - The Official 2023 Riverbend Halloween Parades and Trick-or-Treating Schedule

Jan 10, 2023 - Metro-East Lutheran High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll

Oct 12, 2023 - Rep. Elik and Glen Carbon Police Dept. to Host Rx Drug Drop Off Event October 18  

Oct 5, 2023 - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

Sep 12, 2023 - Edwardsville Gun Club's Schutzenfest Again Features Kids' Fishing Fair

 