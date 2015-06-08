Metro-East Lutheran High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2014-15 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2014-2015 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob 9 Rachel Lange, Troy 9 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon 9 Kenzie Scott, Belleville 9 Kim Stinson, Moro 9 Jonah Wiggenhorn, Bethalto Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Kylee Bowers, Hamel 9 Paige Crause, Bethalto 9 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey 9 Brenna Hopper, Maryville 9 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon 9 Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville 9 Erica Webb, New Douglas Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel 9 Eli Harding, Marine 9 Eric Jones, Troy 9 Kastilla Maine, Collinsville 9 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Kaylee Collins, Alton 10 Emma Eberhart, Moro 10 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville 10 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville 10 Cierra Frields, Wood River 10 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill 10 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights 10 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville 10 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Noah Brown, Hartford 10 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville 10 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville 10 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville 10 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville 10 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto 10 Andrew Jones, Litchfield 10 Alan Kusmierczak, Maryville 10 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon 10 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon 10 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon 10 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville 10 Noah Coddington, Glen Carbon 10 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville 10 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville 10 Olivia Gregory, Troy 10 Katie Houba, Edwardsville 10 Katelyn Hull, Troy 10 Katja Luckert, Alton 10 Logan Miller, Troy Article continues after sponsor message 10 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville 10 Sean O'Connor, Glen Carbon 10 Danielle Timmermann, Highland 10 Geria Watson, Washington Park Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto 11 Victoria Harrison, Granite City 11 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon 11 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville 11 Annie Keirn, Collinsville 11 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville 11 Brett Masters, Troy Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Melia Adams, Edwardsville 11 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon 11 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon 11 Joel Eberhart, Moro 11 Adri Ferguson, Wood River 11 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey 11 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville 11 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon 11 Audrey Paitz, Maryville 11 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Mark Brown, Hartford 11 Joshua Gass, New Douglas 11 Jacob Harding, Marine 11 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville 11 Karly Schley, Wood River 11 Abby Yurchuk, Collinsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Emily Miller, Edwardsville 12 Lydia Walther, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Alex Carney, Collinsville 12 Cheyenne Countryman, Collinsville 12 Stephanie Faulders, Maryville 12 Amy Ginter, Caseyville 12 Jarod Hopper, Maryville 12 Nolan Johnson, St. Jacob 12 Drew Kohler, Edwardsville 12 Kurt Nemsky, Maryville 12 Matthew Papka, Fairview Heights 12 Jacob Roggow, Bethalto 12 Morgan Schneider, Collinsville 12 Hannah Wudtke, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5 3.74) 12 Gretchen Engelbrecht, Collinsville 12 Kathryn Gasser, Collinsville 12 Aly Hankins, Pontoon Beach 12 Kasey Harvey, Livingston 12 Colton Masters, Troy 12 Mark Ritter, Collinsville 12 Taylor Snyder, Bunker Hill 12 Connor Wallace, Edwardsville 12 Brooke Webb, New Douglas More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip