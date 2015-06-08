Metro-East Lutheran High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2014-15
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2014-2015 school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
9 Rachel Lange, Troy
9 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
9 Kenzie Scott, Belleville
9 Kim Stinson, Moro
9 Jonah Wiggenhorn, Bethalto
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Kylee Bowers, Hamel
9 Paige Crause, Bethalto
9 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
9 Brenna Hopper, Maryville
9 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
9 Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville
9 Erica Webb, New Douglas
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
9 Eli Harding, Marine
9 Eric Jones, Troy
9 Kastilla Maine, Collinsville
9 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Kaylee Collins, Alton
10 Emma Eberhart, Moro
10 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
10 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
10 Cierra Frields, Wood River
10 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
10 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
10 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
10 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Noah Brown, Hartford
10 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville
10 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
10 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
10 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville
10 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
10 Andrew Jones, Litchfield
10 Alan Kusmierczak, Maryville
10 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
10 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
10 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
10 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
10 Noah Coddington, Glen Carbon
10 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville
10 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville
10 Olivia Gregory, Troy
10 Katie Houba, Edwardsville
10 Katelyn Hull, Troy
10 Katja Luckert, Alton
10 Logan Miller, Troy
10 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
10 Sean O'Connor, Glen Carbon
10 Danielle Timmermann, Highland
10 Geria Watson, Washington Park
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto
11 Victoria Harrison, Granite City
11 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon
11 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville
11 Annie Keirn, Collinsville
11 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville
11 Brett Masters, Troy
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Melia Adams, Edwardsville
11 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon
11 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon
11 Joel Eberhart, Moro
11 Adri Ferguson, Wood River
11 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey
11 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville
11 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon
11 Audrey Paitz, Maryville
11 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Mark Brown, Hartford
11 Joshua Gass, New Douglas
11 Jacob Harding, Marine
11 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville
11 Karly Schley, Wood River
11 Abby Yurchuk, Collinsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Emily Miller, Edwardsville
12 Lydia Walther, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Alex Carney, Collinsville
12 Cheyenne Countryman, Collinsville
12 Stephanie Faulders, Maryville
12 Amy Ginter, Caseyville
12 Jarod Hopper, Maryville
12 Nolan Johnson, St. Jacob
12 Drew Kohler, Edwardsville
12 Kurt Nemsky, Maryville
12 Matthew Papka, Fairview Heights
12 Jacob Roggow, Bethalto
12 Morgan Schneider, Collinsville
12 Hannah Wudtke, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5 3.74)
12 Gretchen Engelbrecht, Collinsville
12 Kathryn Gasser, Collinsville
12 Aly Hankins, Pontoon Beach
12 Kasey Harvey, Livingston
12 Colton Masters, Troy
12 Mark Ritter, Collinsville
12 Taylor Snyder, Bunker Hill
12 Connor Wallace, Edwardsville
12 Brooke Webb, New Douglas
More like this: