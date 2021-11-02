Metro-East Lutheran High School First Quarter Honor Roll 2021-2022 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville

Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Isabelle McLeod, Troy

Elijah Moore, Litchfield

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

Kathren Wright, Troy



Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Christian Greer, Moro

Kate Jose, Worden

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Timothy Rainey, Collinsville

Faith Sigstad, Belleville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Jennifer Haynes, Centreville

Thijson Heard, Glen Carbon

Eliza Hurn, Collinsville

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Christian Severs, Collinsville

Grade 10

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Faith Hall, Edwardsville

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

Melanie Wilson, Maryville



Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

Mary Curtis, Worden

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Joshua Fields, Maryville

Grace Heepke, Collinsville

Sarah Henke, Moro

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

Nathan Staake, Maryville



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Ella Brennan, Collinsville

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville

Landon Wren, Edwardsville

Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Sophia Ball, Worden

Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden

Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

Ava Mellor, Wood River

Ryton Miller, Alhambra

Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Grayson Wyatt, Wood River



Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

Silas Curtis, Worden

Samantha Disher, Wood River

Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

McKenna Getta, Collinsville

Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

Cody Steele, Brighton

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Bennett Briles, Nashville

Tracy Harris, Scott AFB

Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville



Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Jack Blair, Edwardsville

Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Lars Gindler, Collinsville

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville

Sofia Stiller, Ferguson

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Antonio Ybarra, Edwardsville



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Caiden Downs, Troy

Emma Eggebrecht, Wood

River Collin Jose, Worden

Quinn Overby, Caseyville

Allison Peck, Collinsville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Autumn Wilson, Maryville

