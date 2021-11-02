Metro-East Lutheran High School First Quarter Honor Roll 2021-2022
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 9
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville
Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Isabelle McLeod, Troy
Elijah Moore, Litchfield
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Kathren Wright, Troy
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Christian Greer, Moro
Kate Jose, Worden
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Timothy Rainey, Collinsville
Faith Sigstad, Belleville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Jennifer Haynes, Centreville
Thijson Heard, Glen Carbon
Eliza Hurn, Collinsville
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Christian Severs, Collinsville
Grade 10
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Faith Hall, Edwardsville
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
Mary Curtis, Worden
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Joshua Fields, Maryville
Grace Heepke, Collinsville
Sarah Henke, Moro
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Ella Brennan, Collinsville
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
Landon Wren, Edwardsville
Grade 11
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Sophia Ball, Worden
Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
Ava Mellor, Wood River
Ryton Miller, Alhambra
Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
Silas Curtis, Worden
Samantha Disher, Wood River
Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
McKenna Getta, Collinsville
Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
Cody Steele, Brighton
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Bennett Briles, Nashville
Tracy Harris, Scott AFB
Grade 12
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Lars Gindler, Collinsville
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville
Sofia Stiller, Ferguson
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Antonio Ybarra, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Caiden Downs, Troy
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood
River Collin Jose, Worden
Quinn Overby, Caseyville
Allison Peck, Collinsville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Autumn Wilson, Maryville
Maleen Wolf, Glen Carbon
