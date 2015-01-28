METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 75, ROXANA 62: Teddy Fifer and Jason Johnson each scored 22 points and Kobe Krone added 12 as Metro-East Lutheran upended Roxana 75-62 in a non-conference tilt Tuesday night in Edwardsville.

The Knights led at all four intermissions and used a 44-point second half to run home past the Shells.

Johnson also had 15 rebounds for the Knights, who went to 14-7 on the season with the win. Fifer added seven steals.

Roxana, now 10-14, got 12 points each from Trace Genry and Zachary Golenor and 11 points from Randy Skiff.