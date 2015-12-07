The Metro-East Lutheran boys’ basketball team continues to roll, recording its sixth consecutive win with a 64-54 triumph over Mounds Meridian Saturday in a game moved to Edwardsville High School because of scheduling conflicts.

Meridian has a strong basketball tradition, winning 27 games last season, advancing all the way to the IHSA Class 1A state championship game.

Metro-East Lutheran led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-31 at the half. At the end of three, the Knights were ahead 51-42, then Meridian outscored Metro-East 12-11 in the final frame.

Kenrique Brown led Knights’ scorers with 22 points. Jason Johnson also contributed 18 points and Teddy Fifer added 11 points. Darrell Lowe led Mounds Meridian with 22 points. Noah Coddington had six points for the Knights, while Anthony Spiller had three points, A.J. Risavy and Braden Woolsey each contributed two points.

Meridian falls to 3-3 with the defeat. Metro-East, 6-0 returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marquette Catholic in a key early season matchup. RiverBender.com and Edglentoday.com will be at the game for full photo/story coverage. See both websites on Wednesday for the game roundup.

