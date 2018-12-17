COLLINSVILLE - To help provide safe and sober travel options over the holidays, the Illinois Department of Transportation and numerous law enforcement agencies announced today that $10,000 in Lyft ride credits will be available in the two largest Metro East counties. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 2., the free credits can be used for rides originating and ending in Madison and St. Clair counties between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The ride credits are available in $20 increments per Lyft user through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association and ride-share service Lyft, in conjunction with Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout Madison and St. Clair counties.

“We’re excited to work with Lyft, the Governors Highway Safety Association and our law enforcement partners to provide free rides in the Metro East area this holiday season,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “This is a new and innovative partnership that could save lives during a time of year when too many people are on the roads after attending parties and having one too many.”

To be eligible, potential customers must download a code and enter it in the Lyft app. The code will be shared in the coming days on the following social media accounts:

Twitter

• Illinois Department of Transportation – @IDOT_Illinois

• Illinois State Police – @ILStatePolice

• Illinois State Police, District 11 – @ISPDistrict11

• St. Clair County Sheriff's Office – @StClairSheriff

• Edwardsville Police Department – @EdwardsvillePD

• O'Fallon Police Department – @OFallonILPolice

• Troy Police Department – @TroyPolice

• Maryville Police Department – @MaryvillePD

• Collinsville Police Department – @CollinsvillePD

• Granite City Police Department – @GraniteCityPD

Facebook

• Caseyville Police Department – Facebook.com/CaseyvillePolice

• Glen Carbon Police Department – Facebook.com/GlenCarbonPD

Credits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"DUI is one of the most preventable factors in holiday fatal traffic crashes," said Illinois State Police District 11 Commander, Captain Tim Tyler. "Our goal is to make sure all motorists travel safely, with no tragedies this season. The ISP is proud to partner with IDOT and Lyft to offer free rides in the Metro East area during the upcoming holidays. Remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Driving impaired is never an option. Plan for a safe and sober ride home. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or look to a ride-sharing service like Lyft.

