Join hundreds of area residents in the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. This one-day signature fund raising event benefits the American Diabetes Association. Register today at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 888-DIABETES.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes begins and ends in Parking Lot A of the SIUE campus. The 1.5- and 3-mile walk routes -- which are wide, flat, and partially shaded -- travel through the botanical gardens , accommodate strollers as well as wheelchairs, and are suitable for dogs on leashes.

Check-in begins at 8:30 am, the walk begins at 10 a.m. and the event ends at noon.

The event will feature a Kids Zone with jump house and the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit, a special appearances by Indy Car driver Charlie Kimball, Fred Bird, and 106.5 The Arch DJ’s Ricki and Brando. Lunch will be provided by Anton’s Concessions and Catering.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walkers will have the opportunity to tell their story in the “Why I Walk” video for possible inclusion on YouTube and also to take selfies on SNAPTAP that will be posted to Facebook immediately.

Sponsors will share information and giveaways in the vendor area. Health care specialists from Alton Memorial Hospital will provide information and screenings such as A1c, blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes presenting sponsor is the law firm of Simmons Hanly Conroy. Platinum sponsors are R.P. Lumber, Advantage News, SIUE Foundation and The BANK of Edwardsville. Gold Sponsors are Pohlman USA Court Reporting & Litigation Services, Alton Memorial Hospital, Balke Brown Transwestern, Lockton Companies, Goshen Coffee Company, Ameren Illinois, IMPACT Strategies, The Arch 106.5, and Chuck’s Boots.

Form or join a team, register as an individual or virtual walker at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast .

Contact Rawnie Berry at rberry@diabetes.org for more information or call 888-342-2383.

More like this: