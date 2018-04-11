EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a “Starting a Small Business” seminar from 3 - 5 p.m., Thursday, April 26. The seminar will take place at the SIUE East St. Louis Center campus, Building D, Room 2002.

Attendees will learn how to develop a viable business plan, properly register a business with state and/or local agencies, and explore financing options. The event is highly recommended for anyone developing a new, for-profit business concept.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about specific business ideas and the steps in a startup process.

The public is invited to attend, and admission is $10. Contact the SBDC at 618-650-2929 for more information.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

