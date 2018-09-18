ALTON - Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been working with Sly Hedgehog Productions for over a year aiding in its growth and achievements in hosting interactive murder mysteries. Sly Hedgehog now has its own location in Alton in the Milton Schoolhouse.

Owners Libby Sykes and Jessica Napier agree that working with SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May has made the process of operating their business much more enjoyable. Most recently, SBDC has been working with Sly Hedgehog ownership regarding potential financing options if they choose to pursue that option.

Sykes and Napier were unsure what route to take while trying to figure out where to begin with loans and financing. “Having Jo Ann as a resource made that process easier, and now we have referrals should we need them in the future. The SBDC has offered us a highly positive experience,” Sykes said.

“Libby and Jessica are hardworking and dedicated to creating the ultimate customer experience. They have been extremely successful, and I couldn’t be more excited about their new permanent location,” DiMaggio May said. “I look forward to continuing our relationship and further assisting Sly Hedgehog Productions.”

Sly Hedgehog guests are involved in scenarios as they become detectives and seek out the murderer in the room. Events have been hosted at venues in the Metro East and St. Louis. Sykes and Napier love having various venue spaces, but wanted a place of their own, and the Milton Schoolhouse satisfied that need.

The interactive themed murder mysteries have been known to be four hours and provide dinner. Now in the new Alton location, they will be able to provide more frequent events by offering miniature two-hour murder mysteries. These will still provide the same interactive experience and have a more intimate atmosphere.

The first miniature mystery is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20. The theme is “Lord of the Killings” inspired by “The Lord of the Rings.” The event rate is $25 per person.

Upcoming events at the Alton location include:

Saturday, Oct. 13 – “Perilous Paper Co.” inspired by “The Office” from 6-10 p.m., $55/person

Saturday, Oct. 20 – “Lord of the Killings” inspired by “Lord of the Rings” from 7-9 p.m., $25/person

Saturday, Nov. 3 – “Death & Dinosaurs” inspired by “Jurassic Park” from 6-10 p.m., $55/person

Saturday, Nov. 10 – “Ghastly Golden Girls” inspired by “The Golden Girls” from 7-9 p.m., $25/person

Sly Hedgehog is also available for private events and offers fundraising options through murder mysteries. Contact Sly Hedgehog Productions at 314-384-8502 or slyhedgehogproductions@gmail. com. For more information, visit slyhedgehog.com.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Sly Hedgehog Productions, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

