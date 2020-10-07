EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Illinois District Office, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development (DCEO) Office of Minority Economic Empowerment to present an online small business resource webinar at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout southwest Illinois are invited to participate online in “Small Business Update: A Guide to Federal, State and Local Resources.”

The one-hour session is complimentary, but registration is required. To register visit, illinoiswebex.com .

Staff from SBA, DCEO and the SBDC will present on technical resources and funding options for business owners and entrepreneurs.

“This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the wide variety of resources and assistance available to help them start, grow, and expand their small businesses in Illinois,” said SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May. “The partnership with the SBA and DCEO’s OMEE Office has been invaluable. It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive.”

For more information, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

The Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) will focus and promote opportunities for all minority communities across the state through targeted programs, resources and advocates. The goal is to ensure minority enterprises have an equal opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Illinois economy and serve as an advocate for businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups in traditionally economically-disadvantaged groups.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists entrepreneurs, as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE is funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement among the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and SIUE as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at 618-650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

