EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with the City of Fairview Heights for its inaugural Encore Entrepreneur Roundtable.

This complimentary event includes AARP and the Small Business Administration (SBA) along with other resources to support the curious entrepreneur or business owner age 50 and older. Attendees will learn about business development, legal issues, financial advice, funding, plus programs designed to help boomer entrepreneurs grow and succeed in business.

The Encore Entrepreneur Roundtable will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Fairview Heights Municipal Building Recreation Room on 10025 Bunkum Rd.

“I am excited to be part of this roundtable event for encore entrepreneurs,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the Illinois Metro East SBDC. “The knowledge, maturity and experience these individuals bring will certainly help them excel in this entrepreneurial chapter of their life. The expertise and resources the Metro East SBDC provides will enhance their opportunity for success. I look forward to working with them as they move forward.”

The event is free of charge. For details and to register, click https://conta.cc/2uPMjtQ. For more information, contact Kristen Edens at 314-856-5747.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

