EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) is collaborating again this year with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to offer a Tax Symposium from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19. The continuous education credit (CEU) opportunity is designed for certified public accountants and bookkeepers to receive updated tax information.

The IRS Tax Symposium in SIUE’s Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom offers seven CEU credits and covers various topics: criminal investigations; exam; new collections; taxpayer advocate; Tax Cuts & Job Act (TCJA) topics; Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) and more.

“This is an opportunity CPAs and tax preparers will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business specialist. “Accounting Associations and CPA related organizations are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The $90 cost includes parking, continental breakfast, lunch and snacks. For details and registration, visit commerce.cashnet.com/siuebus. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

More like this: