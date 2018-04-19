EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a workshop on Advancing the Development of Minority Entrepreneurship (ADME) in May. This workshop is open to all entrepreneurs in the community and will focus on a variety of general topics that are designed to instruct new business start-ups as well as individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

The topics will include:

Business Planning

Business Entity Formation

Business Enterprises Program Certification

Importance of Credit

How to Gain Access to Capital

The State of Illinois and the Metro East SBDC will be available to offer advice to entrepreneurs looking to start their business and will answer any questions participants may have. The event is sponsored by Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of East St. Louis and will take place at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle in East St. Louis.

“This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to learn from the Department of Commerce’s experience on how to start a business,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and experienced small business counselor. “While a goal of this workshop is to help minority entrepreneurs, such as veterans, international students, women and racial minorities, this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs who are not minorities to come and join in on the conversation as well.”

This is a free event open to all members of the Metro East community from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Those interested may call (618) 650-2929 for more information. Registration is open online at conta.cc/2EjJH9l.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies, as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community, supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

