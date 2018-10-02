GRANITE CITY – Metro East Sanitary District reported much improved financial results for its Lansdowne sanitary sewer system, which serves approximately 5,000 residential and commercial customers in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The financial results for the year ending March 31, 2018 are on the agenda to be approved by the MESD board at its next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Lansdowne showed an operating profit of $520,202 this fiscal year, which is far better than the combined operating losses of $1,616,709 reported for fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

“We’re very happy with the results,” said Adler, MESD Executive Director. “After such large losses over past several years, we worked very hard to turn things around.”

Adler said MESD commissioner Don Sawicki’s engineering background helped substantially reduce costs charged by the Granite City Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Charlie Brinza, Chairman of the MESD Board said, “I want to congratulate both the management and employees of MESD for rectifying what was an unsustainable situation.”

Financial statements are available for the public to inspect during normal business hours at the MESD office at 1900 Edison Ave., Granite City.

