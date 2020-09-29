Amy Elik

"Gov. Pritzker and his administration are threatening our families with more tax hikes. They even inadvertently admitted they will have to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for Illinois’ corrupt financial mess.



Monica Bristow put the tax hike amendment on the ballot. Now she won't rule out a 20% tax hike on local families. Does she agree with Chicago Democrat Lt. Gov. Stratton’s projections of the pain to come if we don’t support their agenda?



Article continues after sponsor message

We must send a clear message on November 3, no more tax hikes to prop up a failed system and no more support for leaders from the Metro East who go along with the Chicago Democrats’ tax and spend agenda."



David Friess

"Why do Chicago Democrats never talk about reform, but rather threaten you with more tax hikes? Illinois has steadily lost population the last six years and Lt. Gov. Stratton and Gov. Pritzker think higher taxes are going to keep folks around?



The Chicago Democrats have lost all sense of reality of what Southern Illinoisans are dealing with. Rep. Reitz voted to put the tax hike amendment on the ballot. We can't trust him and Madigan to determine what’s best for our families."



Lisa Ciampoli