GLEN CARBON - In conjunction with Glen Carbon's 'GLENFEST' Celebration, the Metro East Model Railroad Club will host an Open House on Sept. 29, 2018, from 5PM to 10PM, at their club house located at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse / City Hall).

Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO Scale model railroad. Admission is FREE. For more information, please call Bob at (618) 476-9228 or Bill at (618) 531-1589, or check the website at www.trainweb.org/memrc .

