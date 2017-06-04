GLEN CARBON - The Metro East Model Railroad Club will hold open houses from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16 and 17, 2017, in conjunction with the Glen Carbon 'Homecoming.

The Metro East Model Railroad Club houses their trains at their club house located at 180 Summit Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall). Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot, multi-level HO Scale model railroad. Admission is free of charge.

For more information, please call Bob at (618) 476-9228 or Bill at (618) 254-6596 or check the web site at www.trainweb.org/memrc.

