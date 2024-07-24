EDWARDSVILLE - Alexis Stock, a star athlete at Metro East Lutheran High School, has been named a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month. Stock, a versatile athlete, excels on not only the Knights soccer team but also in volleyball and basketball.

Her father, Rob Stock, serves as an assistant coach for the Knights' girls soccer team, providing a unique family dynamic on the field. Head Coach Jason Waller described Alexis as "a very coachable, easy-going young lady who is a joy to be around."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Alexis has not only shown her skills as a forward but has also excelled in a midfielder role on the soccer team. Her adaptability and strong defensive skills have made her a key player for the Knights.

Alexis's achievements in multiple sports and her recognition as the BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month highlight her dedication and talent.

Her contributions to Metro East Lutheran High School's athletic programs continue to be significant, and her future in sports looks promising. Now, she is preparing with other MELHS players for the girls volleyball season in the fall.

Again congrats to Alexis on her honor as a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

More like this: