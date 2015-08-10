Metro East Lutheran High School hosted volleyball camps in the summer for girls and boys that worked on the fundamentals of spiking, defense, blocking and basic elements of the game.

The camps sparked interest for both boys and girls and set the girls up for their fall season. Practice will start soon for the Metro East Lutheran High School girls.

Many of the players were at the grade school levels and looking at some of the talent at the boys and girls’ camps and their skilled coaches, the future looks bright for the program.

“We invited several of the local Lutheran schools to come,” Jason B atty, the boys’ coach, said. “I think we built a solid foundation to go from a baseline. I think this bunch of players have a real strong passion for volleyball. Most of my players were at the camp. The campers saw that excitement from them and I am hoping to build from that.”

Batty said he knows Metro East Lutheran is a small school, but he said each team puts six players on the floor to start the game and he always believes in his kids when they go out on the court.

Jon Giordano, the girls’ volleyball coach, said his team has a lot of returning players this fall.

“We graduated two seniors we will miss dearly, but we had a lot of freshman and sophomore players who will be sophomores and juniors this year.

"We worked a lot on passing drills at our camp. You can’t do anything until you do a good job passing the ball.”

