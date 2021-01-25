ST. LOUIS- Eight-thousand students at 34 Lutheran schools in the St. Louis area and Southern Illinois will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week, January 24-30, 2021

Lutheran schools represent the second largest private school system in the Bi-State Region and were among the first to return to full-time in-person learning in St. Louis and southern Illinois this summer and fall. In August, LESA awarded a record number of need-based scholarships to help Lutheran school students and families who were affected by the economic shutdown. Currently, 1 in 10 Lutheran school students receives some level of financial assistance from LESA.

Nationwide, 180,000 children in more than 1,900 preschools, elementary schools and high schools will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week this year. The week, which occurs annually during the last week of January, gives Lutheran school students and staff a public opportunity to proclaim and celebrate God’s work among us in schools of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. For more information on National Lutheran Schools Week, visit https://www.lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.

About LESA

LESA serves 8,000 students and 500 faculty and staff at 34 elementary and high schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, including four National Blue Ribbon schools and three National Lutheran Exemplary Schools. Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths, abilities and backgrounds, and provide meaningful tuition assistance to families that qualify. To date, LESA has awarded more than $6.1 million to St. Louis area families, touching the lives of more than 3,300 children. For more information, visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-0797. LESA is a Recognized Service Organization of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Schools are listed by geographic area & include links to individual school websites. Call individual schools to confirm dates and times listed below. To see a visual layout of schools, click Schools and Browse Our Schools on the menu bar, or here.

Need help finding a school near home, work or family? Give us a call at 314-200-0790, or 314-200-0797, or email us kauble@lesastl.org.

Illinois - Metro East

Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153

Sunday, January 24, 1-3 pm

Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145

Sunday, January 31, 1-3 pm

St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Trinity, Edwardsville 618-656-7002

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275

Sunday, January 31, 12:30 - 2:30 pm

Zion, Bethalto 618-377-5507

Call or email to arrange a personal tour - schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

St. Louis Area - North

Atonement, Florissant 314-837-1252

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Grace Chapel, Bellefontaine Neighbors 314-867-6564

Personal Tours Available Feb. 16-18, 4-5:30 pm - to book a time, call or email Irene Desmond, Admissions Director, at 314-867-6564, ext 224, or idesmond@gracechapelstl.org (additional dates & times available by appointment)

Virtual Tour - Link Coming Soon

River Roads, Baden 314-388-0300

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Salem Lutheran, Florissant 314-741-8220

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

St. Louis Area - South

Abiding Savior, Mehlville 314-892-4408

Sunday, January 24, 1-3 pm

Green Park 314-544-4248

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Salem, Affton 314-353-9242

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

St. John’s, Arnold 636-464-7303

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

New Student Enrollment Opens Feb. 1

Word of Life, St. Louis Hills 314-832-1244

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

St. Louis Area - West

Christ Community (CCLS), Kirkwood/Webster Groves 314-822-7774

Personal tours encouraged - email Leanna Butterfield, Dir. of Enrollment, at lbutterfield@ccls-stlouis.org.

Immanuel, Olivette 314-993-5004

Weekly “Tuesday Tours” @ 10:10 a.m., RSVP 314-993-5004

Immanuel, Washington 636-239-1636

Open Enrollment Night - Thurs., January 28, 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Our Savior, Fenton 636-343-7511

Sunday, January 24, 1-3 pm

Reservations required due to Covid precautions - call 636-343-7511

St. John, Ellisville 636-386-0186

January 24, 12:30-2 pm

Registration Link

St. Mark's, Eureka 636-938-4432

Virtual Tour - Click Here

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

St. Paul's, Des Peres 314-822-2771

Private Tours Available - Mon-Thurs at 3:45 p.m. Email Joanna Hoeltge, Admissions Coordinator, at jhoeltge@stpaulsdesperes.org to book your tour

St. Charles & Franklin Counties

Child of God, St. Peters 636-970-7080

In-person tours available by appointment: January 25-29 - call for times Saturday, January 30, 9-11 am

Enrollment Opens - February 1, 2021 at 9 am

Virtual Tour - Click Here

Immanuel, St. Charles 636-946-0051

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Immanuel, Wentzville 636-639-9887

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Messiah, Weldon Spring 636-329-1096

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Zion, St. Charles 636-441-7424

Call or email to arrange a personal tour

Lutheran High Schools

Lutheran North High School & Middle School 5401 Lucas & Hunt 314-389-3100

New Student Outreach Events:

Course Selection Nights - Monday, January 25 or Thursday, February 11, from 7 - 8:30pm. Please register online as space is limited due to Covid restrictions. The link to register is Lutheran North Course Selection Night

Crusader Day Visits every Tuesday & Thursday morning at 9 am. Please call Becky Kammeier in Admissions to schedule your visit at 314-833-2942.

Lutheran High School South 314-631-1400

Course Selection Night - Monday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. In-person or virtual options available. RSVP here. Join us as we map out your first year of high school classes!

Personal Tours available & encouraged - to set up a time, email Katy Schmitt, Admissions Director, at kschmitt@LSLancers.org

Lutheran High School St. Charles 636-928-5100

Personal Tours available & encouraged - to set up a time, email Lisa Gnade, Admissions Director, at gnade@lhssc.org

