Metro East Lutheran High School Semester Two Honor Roll 2019-2020
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High:
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Sophia Ball, Worden
9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel
9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
9 Samantha Disher, Wood River
9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville
9 Taylor Harding, Hartford
9 Ava Mellor, Wood River
9 Ryton Miller, Hamel
9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel
9 Brooke Wade, Edwardsville
9 Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon
9 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Andrew Bagby, Edwardsville
9 Joseph Crivello, Collinsville
9 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
9 Ryker Miller, Hamel
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Jack Blair, Edwardsville
10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
10 Janina Joch, Maryville
10 Collin Jose, Worden
10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
10 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
11 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon
11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville
11 Emma Daniel, Maryville
11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
11 Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford
11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville
11 Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville
11 Andrew Quandt, Glen Carbon
11 Aiden Weber, Moro
11 Brooke Whiteford, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden
12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
12 Stephanie Collins, Alton
12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville
12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville
12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
12 Kate Fields, Hartford
12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Jack Dinkins, Troy
12 Ben Ide, Edwardsville
12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
