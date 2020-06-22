Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Lutheran High School second-semester honor roll is below.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Sophia Ball, Worden

9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel

9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

9 Samantha Disher, Wood River

9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville

9 Taylor Harding, Hartford

9 Ava Mellor, Wood River

9 Ryton Miller, Hamel

9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel

9 Brooke Wade, Edwardsville

9 Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon

9 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Andrew Bagby, Edwardsville

9 Joseph Crivello, Collinsville

9 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

9 Ryker Miller, Hamel

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Jack Blair, Edwardsville

10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto

10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

10 Janina Joch, Maryville

10 Collin Jose, Worden

10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill

10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

10 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

11 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon

11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville

11 Emma Daniel, Maryville

11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

11 Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford

11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville

11 Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon

11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville

11 Andrew Quandt, Glen Carbon

11 Aiden Weber, Moro

11 Brooke Whiteford, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

12 Stephanie Collins, Alton

12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville

12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville

12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

12 Kate Fields, Hartford

12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville

12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville

12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville

12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Jack Dinkins, Troy

12 Ben Ide, Edwardsville

12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

