Metro East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:
Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Mary Curtis, Worden
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Grade 9 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Joshua Fields, Hartford
Conner Gearns, Granite City
Sarah Henke, Moro
Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Joseph Rice, Highland
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
Elijah Grady, Granite City
Grace Heepke, Collinsville
Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Cameron Smith, Granite City
Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
Sarah Huber, Maryville
Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
Ava Mellor, Wood River
Liam Russell, Edwardsville
Emily Thoelke, Hamel
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Sophia Ball, Worden
Samantha Disher, Wood River
Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
McKennaGetta, Collinsville
Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
Ryton Miller, Hamel
Macy Ranbarger, O'Fallon
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Joseph Crivello, Collinsville
Silas Curtis, Worden
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
MaryAnnRainey, Collinsville
Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville
Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Chad Gray, East St. Louis
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Collin Jose, Worden
Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville
Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Allison Biver, Worden
Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Arianna, Jungeberg, Edwardsville
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, East Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
Anastasia Curtis, Worden
Emma Daniel, Maryville
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
TessRosentreter, Edwardsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Justin Wright, Edwardsville
Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
JianzhenQiu, Edwarsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
