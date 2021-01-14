Metro East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year: Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Mary Curtis, Worden Charles Fedder, Edwardsville Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon Clara Rainey, Collinsville Cole Renken, Edwardsville Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon Melanie Wilson, Maryville Grade 9 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Joshua Fields, Hartford Conner Gearns, Granite City Sarah Henke, Moro Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach Avah Jones, Bunker Hill Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill Morgan Koch, Edwardsville Jeremiah Neal, Florissant Haleigh Knipping, Worden Joseph Rice, Highland Kielee Schreiber, Maryville Nathan Staake, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon Elijah Grady, Granite City Grace Heepke, Collinsville Emily Hughes, Edwardsville Steven Norberg, Caseyville Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel Cameron Smith, Granite City Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Joseph Bowers, Hamel Alexandra Bozarth, Worden Ashleigh Esker, Belleville Sarah Huber, Maryville Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville Emma Lorenz, Bethalto Ava Mellor, Wood River Liam Russell, Edwardsville Emily Thoelke, Hamel Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Sophia Ball, Worden Samantha Disher, Wood River Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill McKennaGetta, Collinsville Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills Ryton Miller, Hamel Macy Ranbarger, O'Fallon Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Joseph Crivello, Collinsville Silas Curtis, Worden Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville MaryAnnRainey, Collinsville Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville Anna Thoelke, Hamel Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Jack Blair, Edwardsville Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto Chad Gray, East St. Louis Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville Collin Jose, Worden Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville Trevor Pickerell, Maryville Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Morgan Ashauer, Hamel Peyton Ashauer, Hamel Allison Biver, Worden Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey Arianna, Jungeberg, Edwardsville Anne Kienle, Edwardsville Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River Sidney Polacek, Collinsville London Redstone, Granite City Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville Michael Reynolds, Collinsville Hannah Ritter, East Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon Anastasia Curtis, Worden Emma Daniel, Maryville Josiah Lange, Edwardsville Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto Anna Muffler, Edwardsville TessRosentreter, Edwardsville Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville Justin Wright, Edwardsville Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) JianzhenQiu, Edwarsville Aiden Weber, Moro Jalen Weller, Edwardsville More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip