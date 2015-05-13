Metro East Lutheran High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating seniors of Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Edglentoay.com and Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Metro-East Lutheran High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Ahring, Kristen
Batts, John
Birch, Travis
Boivin, Bradley
Burns, Isaiah
Carney, Alex
Countryman, Cheyenne
Doty, Cole
Engelbrecht, Gretchen
Faulders, Stephanie
Fox, Nathan
Fritzsche, Michael
Fuhrmann, Evan
Gasser, Kathryn
Ginter, Amelia
Gusewelle, Dylan
Hankins, Alyson
Harvey, Kasey
Hopper, Jarod
Johnson, Nolan
Jones, Andrea
Kohler, Drew
Krone, Kobe
Loew, Kory
Manker, Nicholas
Marcuzzo, Emilee
Masters, Colton
McMahon, Abby
Micnheimer, Sean
Miller, Emily
Nemsky, Kurtis
Papka, Matthew
Peck, Alexander
Rankin, William
Redden, Annie
Ritter, Mark
Roggow, Jacob
Roth, Tyler
Schack, Amanda
Scheibal, Jacob
Schillinger, Austin
Schneider, Morgan
Schultz, Marie
Shewmake, Zachary
Snyder, Taylor
Stahlhut, Blake
Stinson, Samantha
Stucchi, Isabella
Wallace, Caleb
Wallace, Connor
Walther, Lydia
Webb, Brooke
Whitmore, Samuel
Wudtke, Hannah
