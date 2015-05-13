Congratulations to the 2015 graduating seniors of Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Edglentoay.com and Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Metro-East Lutheran High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:



Ahring, Kristen

Batts, John

Birch, Travis

Boivin, Bradley

Burns, Isaiah

Carney, Alex

Countryman, Cheyenne

Doty, Cole

Engelbrecht, Gretchen

Faulders, Stephanie

Fox, Nathan

Fritzsche, Michael

Fuhrmann, Evan

Gasser, Kathryn

Ginter, Amelia

Gusewelle, Dylan

Hankins, Alyson

Harvey, Kasey

Hopper, Jarod

Johnson, Nolan

Jones, Andrea

Kohler, Drew

Krone, Kobe

Loew, Kory

Manker, Nicholas

Marcuzzo, Emilee

Masters, Colton

McMahon, Abby

Micnheimer, Sean

Miller, Emily

Nemsky, Kurtis

Papka, Matthew

Peck, Alexander

Rankin, William

Redden, Annie

Ritter, Mark

Roggow, Jacob

Roth, Tyler

Schack, Amanda

Scheibal, Jacob

Schillinger, Austin

Schneider, Morgan

Schultz, Marie

Shewmake, Zachary

Snyder, Taylor

Stahlhut, Blake

Stinson, Samantha

Stucchi, Isabella

Wallace, Caleb

Wallace, Connor

Walther, Lydia

Webb, Brooke

Whitmore, Samuel

Wudtke, Hannah





