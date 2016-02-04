EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Night is always a special night for any high school athletic team; it's a night designated to honor the contributions the senior players have made to a program.

Metro East Lutheran's girls basketball team has had a special group of girls who have helped the program over the years – Karly Schley, Hannah Landers, Audrey Paitz and Abby Yurchuk – and the four of them were honored before the Knights' Prairie State Conference clash against East Alton-Wood River at Hooks Gym Wednesday night.

Paitz helped lead the way for the Knights with a 12-point effort, Yurchuk scoring 13 points that helped MEL take a 43-24 win over the Oilers to improve their record to 12-11 overall, 2-2 in the PSC.

“All the seniors came in as freshmen and have really meant much to the program,” said MEL coach Rob Stock.

The Knights got off to a good start, the Oilers hanging with them early on, MEL leading EA-WR 13-10 at quarter time before extending the lead a bit during the second term, the Knights holding a 27-16 lead at halftime.

Metro East managed to extend the lead to 30-20 in the third term thanks to a three-point shot from Paitz, then clamped down defensively on the Oilers, taking a 30-22 lead at three-quarter time before getting scores from Yurchuk to eventually extend the lead to 43-24 as the clock wound down.

Landers added seven for the Knights and Schley had six points. The Oilers (who fell to 1-24 overall and 0-3 in the league) were led by Carly Campbell with 12 points with Becca Renken adding six points.

The Knights are at Marquette Catholic Friday and at Springfield Lutheran Saturday to close out the regular season.

