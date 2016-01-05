EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School’s girls met a top-notch Mount Olive team on Monday night at home and made a game of it, but eventually fell behind in a 67-52 defeat.

Mount Olive improves to 15-3 overall, while Metro East is now an even 6-6.

Mount Olive led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, 34-26 at the half and 48-41 at the end of three, before scoring 19 points in the final quarter to the Knights’ 11 for the final tally.

Metro East Lutheran Coach Rob Stock said a short spurt points and Knights’ turnovers at the end of the game sparked Mount Olive ahead for good.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mount Olive is definitely one of the better teams in the (Prairie State) conference,” Stock said. “We are starting to see a lot of growth in our girls. By the end of the year I think we will be a good team. We will focus on what games we have left in the regular season and ultimately the post-season at the end.”

Audrey Paitz led all Knights with 16 points, while Karley Schley had 12 points. Abby Yurchuk had eight points. Sami Kasting had five points, Emma Eberhart had four points, Ellen Schulte had four points and Ashlee Robinson had three points.

Brianna Henke topped Mount Olive scorers with 23 points, Jill Niehaus had 21 points and Zoe Murphy 14 points.

The Knights play at 7:30 at Dupo this upcoming Monday in their next contest.

More like this: