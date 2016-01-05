Ashlee Robinson makes a move for Metro East Lutheran in the girls junior varsity game that followed the varsity contest. She had three points in the varsity game off the bench.

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School’s girls met a top-notch Mount Olive team on Monday night at home and made a game of it, but eventually fell behind in a 67-52 defeat.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Mount Olive improves to 15-3 overall, while Metro East is now an even 6-6.

Mount Olive led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, 34-26 at the half and 48-41 at the end of three, before scoring 19 points in the final quarter to the Knights’ 11 for the final tally.

Metro East Lutheran Coach Rob Stock said a short spurt points and Knights’ turnovers at the end of the game sparked Mount Olive ahead for good.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mount Olive is definitely one of the better teams in the (Prairie State) conference,” Stock said. “We are starting to see a lot of growth in our girls. By the end of the year I think we will be a good team. We will focus on what games we have left in the regular season and ultimately the post-season at the end.”

Audrey Paitz led all Knights with 16 points, while Karley Schley had 12 points. Abby Yurchuk had eight points. Sami Kasting had five points, Emma Eberhart had four points, Ellen Schulte had four points and Ashlee Robinson had three points.

Brianna Henke topped Mount Olive scorers with 23 points, Jill Niehaus had 21 points and Zoe Murphy 14 points.

The Knights play at 7:30 at Dupo this upcoming Monday in their next contest.

This is a battle of the boards in Metro East Lutheran's junior varsity game that followed the contest with Mount Olive.

More like this:

Feb 20, 2024 - Monday, Feb. 19 Boys Basketball Round-Up: Southwestern Slides By EAWR; Hawks, Tigers Post Wins

Feb 12, 2024 - Saturday, Feb. 10, Sports Round-Up: Girls Basketball Regional Play-In Game Results Plus Triad, Collinsville Boys Win

Jan 31, 2024 - Tuesday, Jan. 30 Sports Round-Up: Tillman Hits Career High In Tigers Win, Marquette Boys Top MELHS, Calhoun Also Wins

Feb 13, 2024 - Monday, Feb. 12 Girls Basketball Round-Up: McGivney, Staunton To Play For Regional Titles; CM Loses First-Round To Centralia

Feb 20, 2024 - Knights Triumph Over Griffins 53-44, Advance to IHSA Semifinals

 